Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) +2.1% pre-market after topping Q2 earnings estimates, with distributable cash flow of $1.21/share exceeding the company's expectations.

Enbridge reaffirms full-year guidance for DCF per share of $4.50-$4.80 and expects to deliver 5%-7% annual DCF per share growth through 2022.

The company expects its H1 outperformance will be offset by "unique" headwinds in H2, including the pace and magnitude of recovery in Mainline throughput and lower revenues on the Texas Eastern system due to temporary operating capacity restrictions.

Q2 Mainline throughput came in ~400K bbl/day lower than in Q1 but the company says it has been improving steadily and in-line with expectations.

Enbridge continues to expect Mainline volumes will be under-utilized by 200K-400K bbl/day in Q3 and 100K-300K bbl/day in Q4 before returning to full utilization in early 2021.