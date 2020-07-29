If it’s possible to take an eye off earnings this morning, streaming stocks are edging higher premarket after what should be considered a seismic shift in the relationship between studios and movie theater chains.

AMC (AMC, -1.9% ) agreed a deal with Universal Studios for movies to come to home video much quicker, shortening the theatrical window to 17 days from 2-1/2 months.

AMC had been very opposed to this, but it looks like a move on its part to keep blockbuster movies from completely bypassing a big-screen release as COVID-19 persists.

Among streaming players it’s a win for services from the legacy entertainment companies like Disney’s (DIS, +0.2% ) Disney+, Warner’s (T, +0.2% ) HBO Max and Comcast’s (CMCSA, +0.3% ) Peacock, who can get their movies quickly to home viewers and cut costs with just one marketing campaign covering theatrical and streaming release.

which are currently stalled over which companies get access to user data if they want to give customers access to newer movies.

Morgan Stanley said yesterday that Roku’s tensions with content publishers are a threat to earnings growth.

“The key debate for Roku shares at these levels is not, in our view, whether the consumer and advertisers are shifting to streaming - they are. Rather, it is Roku's ability to monetize this shift as a platform connecting consumers (audience) with content (publishers),” Morgan Stanley said.

The Disney+ strategy will be especially interesting and has the potential to change the post-pandemic movie landscape. With the affinity of kids for Disney video well established for decades, just how much will parents want to take the family to the movies when the wait is much shorter? Disney could do away with the theatrical release for children’s blockbusters or move to weekend-only screenings.

Taking a step back, though, the “recent surge in new streaming apps released by legacy media companies is unlikely to radically change the balance of forces at play,” App Economy Insights writes in a comprehensive piece on Seeking Alpha. “The rise of short video and UGC-focused platforms is the true threat that could challenge Netflix and those who have decided to follow the first mover in its path toward conquering the long-form video format.”

Sector Watch

Financial stocks are understandably cautious ahead of the Fed announcement. The SPDR Financial Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:XLF) is flat, while most other sectors are showing gains heading into the open.

Investors will be keeping their eyes on rates throughout the day, as 10-year real interest rates are in record low territory. The 10-year TIPS yield is now at -0.94%.

The iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP) is up 6% over the last 6 months.

Looking to the 10-year, Ian Lyngen, head of rates strategy at BMO Capital Markets, tells Bloomberg yield is probably bounded by the April 21 low of 0.538% on the downside but nothing “much compelling” as a ceiling “until we get to roughly 70 basis points.”