For Q2 preliminary financial results, SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) +1.4% PM, total revenue is expected to be ~$18M vs. $406M in year ago quarter mainly due to closure of all its parks during a major portion of the quarter amid pandemic.

Q2 attendance was lower Y/Y by 6.2M guests; admission per capita is expected at $35.94 (+~2% Y/Y).

For week ended June 28 to July 26, reopened parks attendance increased 14% on same park basis.

As of June 30, 2020, Seaworld's annual pass base for open parks rose 13% since May-end.

Net loss is estimated at ~$105M; adjusted EBITDA loss of ~$54M.

Cash balance of ~$376M vs. $400M as of April 30, 2020.

In response the COVID-19, Seaworld issued $227.5M of first-priority senior secured notes to obtain additional liquidity; increased its revolving credit commitments on March 10th and subsequently borrowed the remaining available amount.

Busch Gardens theme park in Virginia is scheduled for a phased reopening in early August 2020 while on July 24 Texas Seaworld park and Sesame Place park in Pennsylvania reopened.

Seaworld's Dicovery Cove park indicates 169% Y/Y higher 2021 forward bookings as of July 19, 2020.

