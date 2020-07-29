Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) +6%, after the company has announced debt financing facility with K2 HealthVentures of $50M.

The company received the first $20M tranche upon signing the agreement and has the option to draw $20M and $10M from second and third tranche, respectively, upon achievement of certain regulatory and developmental milestones.

Corbus also said that it received gross proceeds of $71M pursuant to the previously disclosed ATM facility, and sold 9.2M shares at a weighted average price of $7.70/share.

The Company expects its cash and cash equivalents of ~$101M at July 28, will fund operations into Q3 of 2021.