Praising AMD's (NASDAQ:AMD) solid pipeline, expanding market opportunity, and consistent execution, BofA raises its price objective from $77 to $100 and maintains a Buy rating.

The firm sees secular tailwinds in core PC (stronger Ryzen notebook mix), gaming (graphics cards, new consoles), and cloud. AMD also has an opportunity to gain more market share after Intel's 7nm product delay.

BofA raises AMD's CY20/21/22E pf-EPS by 6%, 11%, and 17%, respectively, towards $2B in revenue by CY22E and $3 EPS by CY23E.

The CY23E forecast implies AMD doubling its revenue share to 23% (25%+ share in server CPU) in the $79B computing TAM, above the peak 16% achieved in 2006.

BofA notes that AMD guided Q3 revenue 11% above consensus and highlights the raised FY outlook.

AMD shares are up 10.2% pre-market to $74.50.

Previously: AMD up sharply with server processor sales driving earnings beat and strong guidance (Jul. 28 2020)