Overstock.com (OSTK -1.3% ) provides an update on the tZERO business in a letter to shareholders.

The company says tZERO now accounts for approximately 95% of security token trade volume and 80% of total token dollar value. It is also noted that the OSTKO dividend created a significant increase in volume. The company's run-rate on cash burn is down almost 45% Y/Y.

"With the heavy build phase of development behind us, and as part of our preparation for an external capital raise, we have significantly reduced our expenses."

"We continue to work with FINRA and the SEC on the approval of our retail broker-dealer, tZERO Markets. This month, we conducted a product demonstration with FINRA, and we believe we are at the tail-end of the process. We anticipate a decision this quarter and are working on completing the development work to launch on our website once we receive approval."

OSTK +1.65% premarket to $59.33.

Source: Press Release

