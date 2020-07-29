Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) is down 25% premarket on average volume on the heels of preliminary data from its Phase 1b and open-label Phase 2 trials evaluating lead candidate AL001 in patients with frontotemporal dementia (FTD) with a progranulin gene (GRN) mutation, a subset of FTD sufferers representing 5 - 10% of total cases. The results were presented virtually at the Alzheimer's Association International Conference.

AL001 was generally safe and well-tolerated in the Phase 1b study and after continuous dosing in 15 FTD-GRN patients in the Phase 2.

In the mid-stage study, treatment with AL001 restored plasma progranulin levels in all subjects back to normal range while the majority of symptomatic FTD-GRN participants showed decreases in plasma neurofilament light chain levels from baseline.

A Phase 3 trial, INFRONT-3, was launched this month.

Investors appear to be reacting to its disclosure that, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, several Phase 2 clinical trial sites temporarily closed or conducted reduced/remote patient assessments during the evaluation period. As a result, some participants missed a dose of AL001 or missed clinical assessments. Alector says it is working closely with the sites to address the situation.