Hess (NYSE:HES) -0.6% pre-market after posting a smaller than forecast Q2 loss while revenues were cut in half from the year-ago period, as the average selling price of its crude oil including hedges fell 35% Y/Y to $39.03/bbl.

Q2 oil and gas net production excluding Libya jumped 22% Y/Y to 334K boe/day from 273K boe/day a year earlier, with Bakken net production rising 39% to 194K boe/day from 140K.

Hess slightly raises full-year net production guidance to 330K boe/day from 320K previously, with Bakken net production of 185K boe/day vs. its prior outlook of 175K.

Q2 realized prices for natural gas liquids sank 40% Y/Y to $7.32/bbl.

E&P capital and exploratory spending fell 32% Y/Y to $453M from $664M in the prior-year quarter.

Hess says it loaded 3.7M barrels onto very large crude carriers, during Q2 and expects to load another 2.3M barrels on VLCCs in Q3.