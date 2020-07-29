GreenPower Motor (OTCQB:GPVRF), announced an order for 100 EV Stars from Green Commuter, all-electric van pool fleet operator, for deliveries scheduled throughout 2021.

Green Commuter has previously taken delivery of 48 EV Stars from their initial order for 100 units; balance deliveries expected in calendar 2020.

"Green Commuter was an early adopter of the EV Star and has been a tremendous partner. This follow-on order is a testament to not only the value proposition that the EV Star provides, but also GreenPower's ability to service a rapidly growing fleet like that of Green Commuter," president Brendan Riley commented.

From Green Power's Q4 earnings transcript, GreenPower revenue for full year ended as of March 31, 2020 increased 122% to $13.5M as the company completed record deliveries of 68 vehicles for the year, including 62 EV Stars, four Synapse school buses and two EV350 40-foot low floor transit buses.