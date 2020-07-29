Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) reports retail sales fell 49.2% in Q2.

Retail gross margin increased to 67.4% from 59.7% a year ago due primarily to a shift in sales mix to the higher-margin e-commerce business. Operating margin was -16.6% of sales vs. -16.4% consensus.

The company ended the quarter with a padded balance sheet.

CEO update: "We are encouraged by the strong performance we are seeing in digital commerce channels – including 88% revenue growth on stevemadden.com in the second quarter – which underscores the strength of our brands and the continued consumer demand for our products. We know the path forward will continue to be bumpy in the near-term, but we are confident that our strengths – powerful brands, a fortress balance sheet, a proven business model and most of all, our talented and dedicated employees – will enable us to successfully navigate this crisis and return to profitable growth once conditions normalize."

Due to the pandemic, the company is holding off on issuing guidance.

Shares are flat in light premarket trading.

Previously: Steven Madden EPS beats by $0.08, misses on revenue (July 29)