New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) gains 3.2% after Q2 EPS of 21 cents beats the average analyst estimate of 19 cents and increased from 20 cents in Q1 and 19 cents in Q2 2019.

Q2 pre-provision net revenue of $157.7M rises 16% Q/Q and 19% Y/Y.

"This growth was in large part, the result of significant expansion in our net interest margin, which led to solid top-line revenue growth, said President and CEO Joseph R. Ficalora. "At the same time, our provision for credit losses declined compared to the previous quarter, as our asset quality metrics remained strong and operating expenses declined, while multi-family loan growth continued."

Q2 provision for credit losses of $17.6M compares with $20.6M in Q1 and $1.84M in the year-ago quarter.

Q2 net interest income of $265.9M rose 9% Q/Q and 12% Y/Y.

Q2 net interest margin increased 17 basis points to 2.18% from Q1 and 18 bps on a Y/Y basis; excluding prepayment income, Q2 NIM would have been 2.09%, up 17 bps Q/Q and 20 bps Y/Y.

Q2 total non-interest expense was $123.6M, down 2% Q/Q and relatively unchanged from a year ago; non-interest expense in Q1 2020 included a $4.4M benefit related to a lease termination.

Total loans held for investment rose $412M during H1 2020 to $42.3B, up 2% annualized, but flat on a sequential basis; growth in the multifamily portfolio was offset by declines in the rest of the portfolio.

Total deposits of $31.7B were relatively unchanged on both Q/Q and YTD basis.

