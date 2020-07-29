Fortive (FTV) for Q2 delivered better than forecasted revenue and decremental margins, and very strong free cash flow.

Q2 Sales declined by 15.6% Y/Y, with Professional Instrumentation sales of $1.04B (-11% Y/Y); and Industrial Technologies sales of $533.7M (-23.7% Y/Y).

Recurring revenue accounted for more than 35% of total revenue in Q2.

Gross margin improved by 335 bps to 51.8%, supported by the growing contribution of high margin software businesses.

Core operating margin decreased 220 bps , resulting in an adjusted operating profit margin of 20.2%; reflecting total cost actions of greater than $100M executed during the quarter.

Net cash provided by operating activities YTD of $670M, compared to $415M a year ago. Free cash flow of $454M, representing conversion of 188% of adjusted net earnings

Company anticipates total revenue in Q3 will decline by 5% to 8% on a year-over-year basis.

