Earnings help market into green with Fed decision on tap

Jul. 29, 2020 9:33 AM ETXAUUSD:CURBy: Kim Khan, SA News Editor10 Comments
  • Stocks are starting cautiously higher, with earnings generally encouraging, but also with the Fed decision and Powell's press conference and the tech antitrust hearing to contend with.
  • The S&P is up 0.4%, the Dow is rising 0.2% and the Nasdaq Composite is gaining 0.7%.
  • Big-name earnings were encouraging on the consumer side, Starbucks +4%, the tech side, AMD +11%, and a straddle of both, Shopify +12%.
  • The House hearing featuring CEOs from Apple, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook starts at noon ET. All those stocks are in the green in early trading. The Fed announcement comes at 2 p.m.
  • In sectors, Real Estate is leading again, while Energy is at the bottom.
  • Looking to stimulus negotiations, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin says "we are very far apart" and that there are discussions on just extending federal jobless benefits.
  • Spot gold (XAUUSD:CUR) has pared earlier gains and is trading flat.

