National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) has come out of today's open down 1.7% alongside a downgrade to Neutral at Wedbush, pointing to low visibility both into theater reopenings and the ad spending that flows from that.

It's facing up to "persistent theater closures, an uncertain release slate, and shrinking ad budgets in a post-COVID environment," analyst Michael Pachter writes.

On the upside, with liquidity a key concern in the sector, the company has enough cash to weather the pandemic shutdown, Pachter says.

While Wall Street analysts and Seeking Alpha authors are Bullish on the stock, it has a Quant Rating of Very Bearish.