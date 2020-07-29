Vale (NYSE:VALE) says it is activating its Level 1 emergency protocol for a tailings dam at the Mutuca Mine in Brazil's Minas Gerais state as a preventive measure.

The company says recent inspections have not identified any anomalies that would compromise the dam's safety, but its stability statement will be negative after new technical criteria were adopted.

Vale says no evacuations will be needed and 2020 production should not be affected.

Vale recently said it would appeal a Brazilian court ruling that it must present 7.9B reais ($1.47B) in guarantees related to last year's Brumadinho tailings dam disaster.