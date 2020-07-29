ClearOne nabs beamforming microphone array innovations patent
Jul. 29, 2020 9:37 AM ETClearOne, Inc. (CLRO)CLROBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor1 Comment
- ClearOne (CLRO +15.6%) is awarded a significant new patent titled "Ceiling Tile Microphone" relating to beamforming microphone array technology by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.
- The patent a part of its valuable patent portfolio that covers new technologies in the fields of audio and video processing, streaming, and innovative communication technologies.
- There is no language in the claims of the new patent limiting its scope to flush-mounted ceiling tile beamforming microphone arrays, as opposed to non-flush mounted ceiling tile beamforming microphone arrays.