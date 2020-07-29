ClearOne nabs beamforming microphone array innovations patent

Jul. 29, 2020 9:37 AM ETClearOne, Inc. (CLRO)CLROBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • ClearOne (CLRO +15.6%) is awarded a significant new patent titled "Ceiling Tile Microphone" relating to beamforming microphone array technology by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.
  • The patent a part of its valuable patent portfolio that covers new technologies in the fields of audio and video processing, streaming, and innovative communication technologies.
  • There is no language in the claims of the new patent limiting its scope to flush-mounted ceiling tile beamforming microphone arrays, as opposed to non-flush mounted ceiling tile beamforming microphone arrays.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.