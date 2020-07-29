AbbVie (ABBV +0.1% ) announces positive results from a Phase 3 clinical trial, ADVANCE, evaluating atogepant, an orally available calcitonin gene-related peptide (CGRP) receptor antagonist, for the prevention of migraine.

The study met the primary endpoint demonstrating a statistically significant reduction in mean monthly migraine days compared to placebo for all doses across the 12-week treatment period.

No new safety signals were observed.

Marketing applications in the U.S. and other countries are next up.