AbbVie (ABBV +0.1%) announces positive results from a Phase 3 clinical trial, ADVANCE, evaluating atogepant, an orally available calcitonin gene-related peptide (CGRP) receptor antagonist, for the prevention of migraine.
The study met the primary endpoint demonstrating a statistically significant reduction in mean monthly migraine days compared to placebo for all doses across the 12-week treatment period.
No new safety signals were observed.
Marketing applications in the U.S. and other countries are next up.
Related ticker: Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA -0.1%) (market Ajovy for migraine prevention).
