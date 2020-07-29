Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas thinks Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) will sell 3M units a year by 2030 after factoring in the new factories and upside demand for the Model S, Model X, Model 3, Model Y, Cybertruck, a compact model, Semi and even the Roadster

"It's becoming increasingly obvious that Tesla is going to become a very large company, approaching (if not exceeding) Toyota or VW revenues in the next decade and leaving the world’s largest luxury OEMs behind. For the first time during our 10 years of coverage we’re starting to model this company as a very, very large auto maker. Our revised 2030 revenue forecast is over $170bn of revenues, a substantially larger company by revenue than Ford or GM. One year ago, we believed the legacy OEMs would have had a far more advanced strategic position to pressure Tesla market share; however; Tesla has had, in our opinion, much more freedom to expand than we initially thought, with legacy OEM EV timelines 1 to 2 years further out than our initial expectations," writes Jonas.

Morgan Stanley's base case price target goes to $1,050 from $740 and the bull case PT is now $2,500. And you guessed it - there is a bear case PT resetting to $375 from $281. What has Adam Jonas said about Tesla in the past? Here is a sampling of all our news coverage on the analyst and his Tesla remarks that goes back to the early days.