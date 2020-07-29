Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) jumps 11% after the company announced the purchase of 700 next-generation M31S+ ASIC Miners from MicroBT.

Meanwhile, Bitmain tells MARA that 660 of the 1,660 Bitmain S-19 Pro Minder it previously purchased will be delivered in mid-August.

The MicroBT miners are also expected to arrive in mid-August.

The company currently has 700 M31S+ miners operational producing 56 PH/s.

"Upon delivery and installation of the 1,360 miners due to arrive in August, the company will have 2,060 Miners operational, producing 184 PH/s," said CEO Merrick Okamoto.

Based on current bitcoin prices, MARA expects to become cash flow positive with once the miners delivered in mid-August become operational.

The 1,000 remaining S-19 Pro Miners, due to arrive in Q4, will produce an additional 110 PH/s, which will give the company total hashpower of 294 PH/s.

