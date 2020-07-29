Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas tries to explain the lukewarm reaction to General Motors' (GM +0.5% ) earnings topper.

"GM 2Q results came in substantially ahead of MS and consensus expectations in terms of profitability and free cash flow, driven by a near break-even N. American result (despite production shut for 8 out of 13 weeks), cost cutting, and working capital management (the company’s negative $9bn of auto FCF was far better than MS at neg $13bn FCF which was >100% driven by working capital)."

That all sounds solid, but Jonas thinks the results may have borrowed a bit from what his firm and the market expect to be an extremely strong Q3 improvement and notes investor concerns surrounding GM's ability to confront the end of the internal combustion era remain as prevalent as ever.

"A lack of even near term guidance in the release and in the deck will likely be addressed during the analyst call in which this management team has a solid track record of delivering upon in terms of granularity and transparency," adds Jonas.

Morgan Stanley has an Overweight rating on GM on a patient view of the upside potential and price target of $43 vs. the average sell-side PT of $35.94.