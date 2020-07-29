IZEA Worldwide (IZEA +4.5% ) secured a mid six-figure contract with an entertainment company, a division of a Fortune 100 corporation, for a large-scale influencer marketing initiative that will include influencers in U.S., Latin America, Asia, and Europe across a variety of social media channels and content formats.

Also, IZEA was awarded a separate multi-national influencer marketing initiative by a Fortune 500 manufacturing company for promoting athletic wear campaign in Europe and Asia.

With a shift in marketing budget allocation, an opportunity for global influencers is created to partner with entertainment companies for promoting online concerts, streaming premieres, and fan community events.

"As global marketing teams are consolidated due to Coronavirus we believe that more international campaigns will be initiated and managed in U.S.," chairman & CEO Ted Murphy commented.