Altice USA +4% as analysts weigh strategic Lightpath deal
Jul. 29, 2020 9:58 AM ETAltice USA, Inc. (ATUS)ATUSBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) is up 4% in early going after yesterday evening's news that it's selling nearly half of its Lightpath fiber business to Morgan Stanley Infrastructure Partners.
- That's led to a few notes from bulls maintaining their stance.
- Benchmark reiterated its Buy rating, pointing out that the strategic sale highlights the value of the company's fiber assets. Altice retains control, it points out, while still addressing potential issues about a separation. And $1.1B in net cash doesn't hurt with leverage issues.
- J.P. Morgan reiterated its Overweight rating, and has a $34 price target, implying 35% upside. The news may add backing for a "rapid pace" of share buybacks, vs. a forecast slowdown in the second half, the firm says.