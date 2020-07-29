Nasdaq notifies Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) -2% that it no longer meets its listing requirement of a minimum of $1/share.

The company has 180 days to regain compliance (January 25, 2021) by having its stock trade at $1/share or higher for 10 consecutive business days during the 180-day period.

As a result of the equity offering on Jul 2, the Company believes it has stockholders’ equity of at least $2.5M and thereby satisfies the minimum stockholders’ equity Nasdaq listing rule. The Company awaits Nasdaq’s formal confirmation of such compliance.