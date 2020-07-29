BASF plunges after cautious Q3 comments
- BASF (OTCQX:BASFY -3.9%) confirms preliminary Q2 results and says it still cannot provide guidance for full-year sales and earnings due to uncertainty over the coronavirus.
- But the company says it does not expect Q3 operating profit before special items to improve significantly over Q2, citing a typical summer lull in August and seasonally lower demand for agricultural products.
- According to Bloomberg, Baader analyst Markus Mayer says downbeat management comments on Q3 should be interpreted in the light of low visibility and the company's intention not to overpromise.
- Citi's Thomas Wrigglesworth says BASF is "doing the right things" as it is re-augmenting itself into a more dynamic and competitive organization.
- BASF earlier this month reported Q2 operating profit before special items fell 77% Y/Y to €226M from €995M.
- Q2 sales fell 12.4% Y/Y to €12.68B from €14.48B, mostly due to lower sales volumes from virus-related lockdown measures.