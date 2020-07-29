Penske Automotive (PAG -0.1% ) reports same-store revenue declined 37.5% in Q2; -27.4% for U.S. and -50.9% for International.

Retail automotive same-store revenue squeezed 38.2% for the quarter

SuperCenter unit sales decreased by 62.9% to 6,600 and revenue by 57.5% to $132.6M.

Retail automotive revenue -39.3% to $3.15B and Retail Commercial Trucks revenue -6.5% to $399.2M.

Gross margin rate unchanged at 15.1%; Operating margin rate down 100 bps to 2%.

EBITDA slipped 46% to $117.5M.

At the end of June ~14% of employees remained on furlough. Additionally, the company reduced workforce by ~8% as of June 30.

The company will repay $300M senior subordinated notes due August 15, 2020, using availability under its U.S. credit agreement.

