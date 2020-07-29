Xperi Holding (NASDAQ:XPER) is up 2.4% today after it announced receiving a favorable initial determination in its latest action before the International Trade Commission.

The ID was issued by Administrative Law Judge MaryJoan McNamara, finding that Comcast (CMCSA +1.6% ) infringes on two of Rovi's patents with its X1 platform, and recommending a limited exclusion order and cease and desist order.

It's the company's third favorable decision at ITC in its dispute with Comcast. The ID now goes to review by ITC Commissioners, and the investigation is set to conclude Nov. 30.

B. Riley FBR - bullish before the decision and expecting it to land in Xperi's favor - reiterated its Buy rating and $35 price target (still implying 92% upside today) on optimism that the new ID suggests claims of the '528 and '855 patents would be hard to refute.