Repare Therapeutics (RPTX +1.7% ) has dosed first patient in its Phase 1/2 trial of RP-3500, for solid tumors with specific genome instability-related genomic alterations. RP-3500 is a selective oral small molecule inhibitor of ATR (Ataxia-Telangiectasia and Rad3-related protein kinase)

The 230-patient trial will evaluate RP-3500 as a monotherapy and in combination with Pfizer’s PARP inhibitor, talazoparib (Talzenna)

The primary outcome of the Phase 1 part of the study will be an assessment of safety and tolerability and determination of a dose for the Phase 2 portion of the trial.

Additional objectives include assessments of anti-tumor activity, pharmacokinetics, pharmacodynamics and confirmation of the predictive biomarkers.