Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY +1% ) is building a huge satellite that'll brings the first Martian rock samples back to Earth in a joint American-European project that's expected to cost billions and take just over a decade to implement.

The Earth Return Orbiter will weigh 6.5 tons at launch in 2026 and use a mix of chemical and electric propulsion to get to Mars.

"This is not just twice as difficult as any typical Mars mission; it's twice squared - when you think about the complexity involved," said Dr. David Parker, the director of human and robotic exploration at the European Space Agency. "And this satellite that Airbus will build - I like to call it 'the first interplanetary cargo ship', because that's what it will be doing. It's designed to carry cargo between Mars and Earth."

What will the mission look like? Mars 2020 will deliver to the surface of Mars a rover named Perseverance, whose primary mission will be to dig up a dozen rock samples, placing them in tubes cached on the Martian surface or on the rover itself. The mission remains on track for a launch at 7:50 a.m. ET tomorrow from Cape Canaveral, Florida.

A later NASA mission will send a Sample Retrieval Lander to the Mars 2020 site. From here, a small ESA rover - the Sample Fetch Rover - will head out to retrieve the cached samples and load them on to the Mars Ascent Vehicle. This vehicle will perform the first liftoff from Mars and carry the container into orbit.

Then comes the Earth Return Orbiter. The Airbus spacecraft will have to maneuver itself into a position to capture the basketball-size sample container orbiting Mar and return it to Earth.

ESA still has to work through the final contract details with Airbus for the satellite, with signatures expected in September.