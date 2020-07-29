Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) will replace Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) in the S&P MidCap 400, and Bancfirst (NASDAQ:BANF) will replace Sunrun in the S&P SmallCap 600; Legg Mason will be acquired by Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) in a deal expected to be completed soon.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) will replace Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) in the S&P MidCap 400, and Deluxe will replace El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) in the S&P SmallCap 600; El Paso Electric is being acquired in a deal expected to close soon pending final conditions.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) will replace Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) in the S&P MidCap 400, and Carpenter Technology will replace Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) in the S&P SmallCap 600.

These changes would be effective August 3, 2020.