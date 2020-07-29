Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) climbs 3.1% after the company's CEO said he expects strong earnings growth in Q3 due to its Q2 reinvestment activity.

"Core earnings declined versus the first quarter due to our reduced leverage profile in early April," said President and CEO Byron L. Boston. "However, we were substantially re-invested by the end of the second quarter and we expect strong earnings expansion in the third quarter."

Q2 core net operating income per share of 36 cents declined from 51 cents in Q1.

Q2 net interest income of $15.0M beats the consensus estimate of $14.4M and slips from $17.7M in Q1; adjusted net interest income fell to $16.7M from $20.5M in Q1.

Q2 adjusted net interest spread of 1.96% improved from 1.47% in Q1.

Book value per common share of $16.69 at June 30, 2020 rose from $16.07 at March 31, 2020; portfolio increased 79 cents per common share in book value, or 4.9%, which was partly offset by declared dividends in excess of core earnings and stock transactions totaling 17 cents per common share.

