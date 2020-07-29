Dine Brands Global (DIN +5.2% ) trades higher after reporting revenue ahead of estimates and adjusted EBITDA right at the consensus marks.

The highlight of the report may be the pace of improvement at Applebee's, where comparable same-restaurant sales improved 11 out of 13 weeks from -77.0% to a -17.8%. IHOP also improved sequentially for 12 weeks out of 13, from -81.5% to -34.4%.

As of June 30, 1,523 out of 1,639 domestic Applebee's restaurants were open for in-restaurant dining and 1,485 out of out 1,695 domestic IHOP franchise were open for in-restaurant dining.

Shares of Dine Brands have correlated somewhat strongly to COVID-19 developments.