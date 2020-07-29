FireEye's raised outlook drives cyber security stocks higher

The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) is up 1.8% compared to the 1% gain for the tech sector (NYSEARCA:XLK) after FireEye (FEYE +15.6% ) and Tenable reported earnings beats with upside FY guidance.

FireEye raised its revenue outlook to $905-925M, which means H2 sales will now total around $460M in sales compared to the prior $435M.

Wedbush raises its FEYE price target from $12 to $15, citing the strong services and product subscription revenue and restructuring efforts that boosted the bottom line.

The firm remains on the sidelines with a Neutral rating as the move to a "products and platform approach has been more pain than gain thus far."

Other cybersecurity movers seeing green today include Rapid7 (RPD +2.9% ), NortonLifeLock (NLOK +2.0% ), and Palo Alto Networks (PANW +2.2% ).

