Enterprise Products Partners (EPD -0.7% ) drifts into the red after reporting lower than expected Q2 earnings and revenues, while distributable cash flow edges lower to $1.58B from $1.72B in the prior-year period.

Q2 reports DCF provided 1.6x coverage and resulted in $597M of retained DCF; for H1, DCF also provided 1.6x coverage and resulted in $1.2B of retained DCF for the period.

Enterprise says Q2 cash flow from operations fell to $1.2B from $2.04B a year earlier, citing mostly the net effect of changes in operating accounts, primarily used for marketing activities, for the decline.

Q2 pipeline volumes fell to 6.2M bbl/day from 6.6M bbl/day in the prior-year quarter, though natural gas liquids fractionation volumes hit a record 1.2M bbl/day.

Enterprise says aggregate gross volumes for its operated crude oil pipelines in July have averaged ~80% of March levels, while total gross volume from its Mont Belvieu propylene fractionation plants for July averages 107% of March levels.

The partnership says two major assets are scheduled to begin initial service in Q3: the 11th NGL fractionator in the Mont Belvieu area and the Midland-to-ECHO segment of the Wink to Webster joint venture crude oil pipeline.