Editas Medicine (EDIT +0.3% ) inks an agreement with Catalent (CTLT +1.4% ) under which the latter will provide support for the development, manufacture and clinical supply of the former's current and future portfolio of gene and cell therapies.

Currently, CTLT is providing gene therapy manufacturing and related services to EDIT at its site in Baltimore, MD. It is putting the finishing touches on a new 32,000 sq. ft. cell therapy facility near Houston, TX, that should be fully commissioned next year.

Financial terms are not disclosed.