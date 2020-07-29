Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) have sharply turned around in early trade, now down 4% to $6.62, after going green during the premarket session.

"Clearly this was a tough quarter," CEO Larry Culp said on a Q2 earnings conference call, adding that the "macro environment could deteriorate further before recovering."

While signs of business improvement were seen in June and July, he still remains cautious as GE heads further into the second half.

Striving to become a lean company, Culp added that he'll continue to look for ways to cut costs and preserve cash, but doesn't think new capital will need to be raised.

Previously: GE cash burn rate improves, will sell off Baker Hughes stake (Jul. 29 2020)