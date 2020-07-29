Piper Sandler raises Kraft Heinz (KHC +0.6% ) to an Overweight from Neutral.

Analyst Michael Lavery: "We expect greater food at home trends to drive a sustainable lift at least into 2021, and KHC is well-positioned with a largely meal-oriented portfolio with modest foodservice exposure (15%). Its foodservice exposure is skewed to QSRs (i.e. ketchup) which are performing relatively well. US retail trends have accelerated again after slowing into early June."

The firm assigns a price target of $30 to Kraft vs. the average Wall Street PT of $34.39.

Kraft is set to post Q2 numbers tomorrow (consensus marks: Revenue $6.54B, EPS $0.65).