Alexandria Real Estate Equities (ARE +1.6% ) announces public offering of senior notes.

Net proceeds to be used to refinance outstanding 3.900% senior notes due 2023.

Balance net proceeds may be used to fund pending and recently completed acquisitions and redevelopment projects, remaining proceeds being held for general working capital and other corporate purposes. It may include the reduction of unsecured senior line of credit.

In line, the company also announces a tender offer for its outstanding $500M principal 3.900% senior notes due 2023.

Offer to expire on August 4, 2020.