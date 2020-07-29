Rio Tinto (RIO +1.3% ) says it is accelerating work on potential development of the giant Simandou iron ore project in Guinea.

"There is a growing demand for high-quality iron ore and I think Simandou is one of the best sources of high-grade iron ore," CEO Jean-Sebastien Jacques says, "It is important for people to understand that Simandou will happen with or without Rio Tinto involvement."

Goldman Sachs analysts say Rio could generate an additional $1B in annual revenue by replacing some lower-grade exports from Australia with better quality material from Guinea.

Forming a joint venture between two separate projects at the site also could cut total capex by as much as $7B through the sharing of costs for rail, port and power infrastructure, Goldman says.

Rio just raised its mid-year dividend payout while H1 underlying earnings fell 4% Y/Y but beat analyst consensus.