Myriad Genetics (MYGN +0.5% ) has launched its proprietary AMPLIFY technology, which further increases the performance of its Prequel noninvasive prenatal screening (NIPS) test.

The AMPLIFY process increases the fetal fraction of a NIPS sample by preferentially sequencing the fetal cell-free DNA fragments that circulate in a mother’s blood, enabling more accurate detection of fetal chromosome abnormalities.

The company says that in the analytical validation involving samples from more than 1,000 pregnant women, fetal fraction was 2.3 times greater on average with AMPLIFY, than with standard NIPS.