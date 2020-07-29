OnDeck (NYSE:ONDK) soars 56% after the company agreed to be acquired by Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) in a cash and stock transaction valued at ~$90M.

The implied price of $1.38 per ONDK share reflects a 90.4% premium based on its closing price of 73 cents on July 27.

ONDK shareholders will get 12 cents in cash and 0.092 ENVA share for each ONDK share held.

Separately, ONDK Q2 adjusted EPS of 23 cents beat the consensus estimate of 3 cents and compared with an adjusted net loss of 92 cents per share in Q1 and adjusted EPS of 9 cents in Q2 2019.

"We reported a second quarter profit, substantially increased the proportion of customers in paying relationships, amended several of our debt facilities, and significantly reduced our operating expense base," said CEO Noah Breslow.

Loans and finance receivables decreased $390M, or 30% Q/Q, and $306M, or 25%, Y/Y to $901M, reflecting strong portfolio collections, including a higher than expected level of prepayments, and a sharp pullback in loan originations.

Origination volume of $66M fell by 89% Q/Q and Y/Y, reflecting ONDK's temporary suspension of originating new term loans and lines of credit.

Q2 provision for credit losses of $23.7M vs. $107M in Q1 and $43.0M in Q2 2019.

Q2 total operating expenses of $39.7M fell to $51.1M in Q1 and $52.0M in Q2 2019.

Q2 gross revenue of $80.5M fell from $110.6M in Q1 and $110.2M in Q2 2019.

In Q3, ONDK expects lower revenue, reflecting continued, though slower, portfolio contraction; net interest margin stabilization; provision for credit losses consistent with increasing originations and portfolio quality trends; and operating expenses of ~$40M per quarter.

