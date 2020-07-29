Dada Group's (DADA +4.0% ) crowdsourced delivery platform Dada Now is launching an upgraded "Dedicated Delivery" service for chain retailers offering unique on-demand delivery needs thereby enhancing its omni-channel fulfillment solutions.

As of March 31, 2020, 634K+ active riders collectively delivered 822M orders covering more than 2.4K cities and counties in China; Dada Now has developed into local on-demand delivery platform in China open to retailers and individual senders across various industries and product categories.

Among its key chain retailer relationships is Walmart's division Sam's Club and Quanyuantang Pharmacy, China-based digital pharmaceutical retail; as of June 2020, Dada Now served 200+ Quanyuantang Pharmacy's stores, and average daily orders rose 77.3% vs. April.

