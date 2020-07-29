Rosneft (OTCPK:RNFTF) says it will supply fuel to Norilsk Nickel's (OTCPK:NILSY) Arctic mining operations, while Nornickel upgrades its fuel tanks after its recent diesel spill.

Under the deal, Rosneft will supply up to 123.9K metric tons of petroleum products to Nornickel's mining operations between October and April.

Nornickel says the arrangement will make it possible to free up a significant share of its local tank farm and improve the reliability of its fuel storage facilities.

The spill occurred in May after one of Nornickel's fuel tanks lost pressure and leaked 21K metric tons of diesel into rivers and subsoil near the city of Norilsk in Siberia.