Renewable Energy Group (REGI +2.5% ) entered into an agreement with California-based petroleum products distributor Hunt & Sons to supply REG Ultra Clean, one of the lowest carbon intensity liquid transportation fuels, at Northern California's 12 locations.

It is currently available at two Hunt & Sons locations.

"This agreement positions REG and Hunt & Sons to deliver a cleaner-burning, sustainable fuel that immediately reduces emissions within their existing fueling systems and infrastructure," VP sales & marketing Gary Haer commented.

On an annual basis, the fuel consumed through this agreement will reduce greenhouse gas emissions by ~250K metric tons of carbon dioxide, equivalent to +6M miles driven by an average passenger vehicle.