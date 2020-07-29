L Brands (LB +34.0%) is the highest gainer in the apparel sector after forecasting sales above Q2 estimates, announcing a workforce reduction and landing an upgrade from JPMorgan.
JP moves to an Overweight rating from Neutral on its view that the risk-reward profile is hard to ignore with cost saving actions set to lift profit and the commitment to establishing Bath & Body Works as a pure-play public company.
That kind of optionality seems to have investors eyeing Gap (GPS +8.3%), Boot Barn (BOOT +8.3%), American Eagle Outfitters (AEO +7.9%), Urban Outfitters (URBN +7.2%) and Guess (GES +4.7%).
