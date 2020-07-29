Shares of Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) are down 11.7% after this morning's Q2 report missed bottom-line estimates.

The company makes analog chips used in cars, medical supplies, and power management. Pandemic-related weakness in auto and medical were offset by strength in mobile and power management chips.

Revenue grew 1% Y/Y to $310M, meeting consensus. Gross profit grew from $53M to $58M in the year, and operating profit rose from $18M to $22M.

Cash flow from operations totaled $67M with investment in fixed assets.

For Q3, TSEM sees revenue of $320M, plus or minus 5%, slightly below the $321.9M consensus at the midpoint.

