Boeing (NYSE:BA) initially moved in premarket action following release of its quarterly earnings. It's now down nearly 4% though, with the earnings call underway.

Presentation slides are here.

Alongside Boeing, AerCap (NYSE:AER) reported its Q2 today, and shares are higher by 4.5% . The company says it's agreed with Boeing to restructure the order book, canceling orders for 15 737 Max jets (it now has 80 on order) as its own leasing customers cancel their orders.

The WSJ reports Boeing is planning deeper job cuts than originally planned.

CEO David Calhoun: "These past few months have been unlike anything we’ve seen ... The reality is the pandemic’s impact on the aviation sector continues to be severe."