IMAX is down 11.9% today, following its report on a quarter decimated by theater closures in the COVID-19 pandemic.

Revenues fell 92% amid widespread closures of its giant screens,and the company was already looking ahead to Q3, pointing out that 409 of its theaters reopened in China last weekend and that about 40% of its global network is back generating revenue.

It was a disappointment, Benchmark says, but it's raising its price target anyway - to $16, implying 45% upside - confident in the long-term outlook and noting most of its revenue comes from international markets.

Meanwhile, B. Riley FBR reiterated its Buy rating and raised revenue and EBITDA estimates for fiscal 2020 and fiscal 2021. The company's in good position to benefit from an international restart, with a blockbuster slate on tap, the firm says.

Its price target of $18 implies 64% upside off today's lower price.

