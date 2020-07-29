FDA signs off expanded access protocol to Relief Therapeutics's (OTCPK:RLFTF) and its U.S. partner NeuroRx, for RLF-100 (aviptadil) in COVID-19 patients with respiratory failure.

The protocol makes treatment available to patients who have exhausted approved therapies and are not eligible for the current phase 2/3 trial of RLF-100 because of other medical conditions.

RLF-100 is a patented formulation of Aviptadil (synthetic human Vasoactive Intestinal Polypeptide VIP), which inhibits pro-inflammatory cytokines and protects alveolar type 2 cells in the lungs inhibiting pro-inflammatory cytokines, essential for oxygen exchange.