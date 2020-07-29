The U.S. government loan-stoked stampede into Eastman Kodak (KODK +345.0% ), driving shares up over 13-fold in two days has, unsurprisingly, lifted its valuation far above the anticipated upside from making generic drug ingredients.

According to Barron's, generic drug firms trade at ~1.5x sales, leveraging $1 in assets to generate 40 cents in revenue. Accordingly, Kodak could expect to generate $300M - 400M in sales from the $765M loan which could translate into $450M - 600M in market value.

Before yesterday, the company's market cap was ~$115M (43.7M shares outstanding x Monday's close at $2.62). Its fair value then, clearly a rough approximation, would be $565M - 715M, ~65 - 55% below its current market cap of $1.6B.

Kodak stocks is up 33% from when it resumed trading on the NYSE in 2013. In that same period, the VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF is up nearly 104% and Tesla is up 685% and Amazon is up 862%. Compare Kodak to more stocks with advanced charting.