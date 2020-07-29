The U.S. government loan-stoked stampede into Eastman Kodak (KODK +345.0% ), driving shares up over 13-fold in two days has, unsurprisingly, lifted its valuation far above the anticipated upside from making generic drug ingredients.

Writing at Barron's, former Baird strategist Al Root says generic drug firms trade at ~1.5x sales, leveraging $1 in assets to generate 40 cents in revenue. Accordingly, Kodak could expect to generate $300M - 400M in sales from the $765M loan which could translate into $450M - 600M in market value.

Before yesterday, the company's market cap was ~$115M (43.7M shares outstanding x Monday's close at $2.62). Adding in Root's numbers brings fair value then to $565M - $715M, or 55%-65% below the current market cap of $1.6B.

Kodak is up 33% from when it resumed trading on the NYSE in 2013. In that same period, the VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF is up nearly 104% and Tesla is up 685% and Amazon is up 862%.